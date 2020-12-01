Iranian currency rates for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to November 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,229 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 1 Iranian rial on November 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,127 56,010 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,298 46,469 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,911 4,943 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,738 4,748 1 Danish krone DKK 6,749 6,753 1 Indian rupee INR 568 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,298 137,520 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,276 26,357 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,222 40,426 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,387 32,327 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,560 29,507 1 South African rand ZAR 2,725 2,755 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,363 5,347 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,942 31,017 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,362 31,408 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,594 49,570 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,266 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,328 35,323 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,064 31,067 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,386 6,379 100 Thai baths THB 138,788 138,727 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,298 10,320 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,948 38,023 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,229 50,258 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,865 9,908 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,614 12,670 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,972 2,977 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,202 16,229 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,289 87,193 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,170 11,994

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,056 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,362 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,151 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,827 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 247,000-250,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.