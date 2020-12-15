AOS instant payment system integrated into more Azerbaijani organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Two more Azerbaijani banks and Azerpost LLC were integrated into the instant payment system as part of measures taken to expand the system's coverage, Trend reports on Dec.15 referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The system (AOS) was established by Azerbaijan's Central Bank.

According to the CBA, Yelo Bank OJSC, Access Bank and Azerpost LLC provided clients with the opportunity to use the functionality of the instant payment system. As a result, in the 24/7 mode for settlements between individuals and legal entities, as well as state bodies, it was created possibility to conduct settlements through simplified identifiers (PIN code, mobile number, e-mail) on bank accounts and immediately reflect the cash flow in the recipient's bank account.

Presently, 17 banks, the State Treasury Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance and Azerpost LLC are integrated into this platform, and work continues to expand the coverage of the system, as well as increase the range of digital solutions provided to the users.

