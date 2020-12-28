Azerbaijani parliament approves Unemployment Insurance Fund's 2021 budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021 at a meeting held on Dec.28, Trend reports.

A proposal was advanced to set incomes and expenses of the fund in the amount of 157.77 million manat ($92.81 million).

Following discussions, the proposal was put up on a vote and adopted in the second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.28)