Azerbaijani parliament approves Unemployment Insurance Fund's 2021 budget
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The Azerbaijani parliament considered the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021 at a meeting held on Dec.28, Trend reports.
A proposal was advanced to set incomes and expenses of the fund in the amount of 157.77 million manat ($92.81 million).
Following discussions, the proposal was put up on a vote and adopted in the second reading.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.28)
Latest
Azerbaijan discusses damage caused to its library and information sphere as result of Armenia's aggression