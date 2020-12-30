Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 30 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 10.404 manat or $6.12 (0.33 percent) and amounted to 3,205.1205 manat or $1,885.365 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.202 manat or $0.11 (0.45 percent) and amounted to 44.9132 manat ($26.4).
The price of platinum increased by 32.5295 manat or $19.135 (1.83 percent) and amounted to 1,806.743 manat ($1.062).
The price of palladium decreased by 32.4105 manat or $19.065 (0.81 percent) and amounted to 3,983.083 manat ($2,342.99).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 194.9475 manat or $114.67 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 173.196 manat or $101.88 (10.6 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 7.4849 manat or $4.402 (20 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 127.551 manat or $75.03 (3.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 630.309 manat or $370.77 (24.5 percent), silver grew by 14.4471 manat or $8.498 (47.4 percent), palladium rose by 742.1945 manat or $436.585 (22.9 percent) and platinum increased by 190.995 manat or $112.35 (11.8 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 30, 2020
|
3,205.1205
|
44.9132
|
1,806.743
|
3,983.083
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
3,194.7165
|
44.7112
|
1,774.2135
|
4,015.4935
|
Nov. 30,2020
|
3,010.173
|
37.4283
|
1,633.547
|
4,110.634
|
Dec. 30, 2019
|
2,574.8115
|
30.4661
|
1,615.748
|
3,240.8885
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
10.404
|
0.202
|
32.5295
|
-32.4105
|
in %
|
0.33
|
0.45
|
1.83
|
-0.81
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
194.9475
|
7.4849
|
173.196
|
-127.551
|
in %
|
6.5
|
20
|
10.6
|
-3.1
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
630.309
|
14.4471
|
190.995
|
742.1945
|
in %
|
24.5
|
47.4
|
11.8
|
22.9
---
