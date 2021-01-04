Uzbek currency rates for January 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar fell against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from January 5.

The American currency fell this week by 27.48 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,449 soums.

The single European currency fell too by 24.13 soums, amounting to 12.761 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, the ruble also fell by 0.82 soums and amounted to 140.45 soums.

It was noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan slightly fell after a nine-week increase.

