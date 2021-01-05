Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 90.831 manat or $53.43 (2.83 percent) and amounted to 3,295.9515 manat or $1,938.795 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 79.9 manat or $47 (2.01 percent) and amounted to 4,062.983 manat ($2,389.99).

The price of silver increased by 1.3859 manat or 81 cents (3.09 percent) and amounted to 46.2991 manat ($27.23).

The price of platinum increased by 0.697 manat or 41 cents (0.04 percent) and amounted to 1.807,44 manat ($1,063.2).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 162.962 manat or $95.86 (5.2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 31.722 manat or $18.66 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.3248 manat or $3.13 (13 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 71.3915 manat or $41.995 (1.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 721.14 manat or $424.2 (28 percent), silver grew by 15.833 manat or $9.313 (52 percent), palladium rose by 822.0945 manat or $483.585 (25.4 percent) and platinum increased by 191.692 manat or $112.76 (11.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 5, 2021 3,295.9515 46.2991 1,807.44 4,062.983 Dec. 30, 2020 3,205.1205 44.9132 1,806.743 3,983.083 Dec. 5, 2020 3,132.9895 40.9743 1,775.718 3,991.5915 Jan. 5, 2020 2,574.8115 30.4661 1,615.748 3,240.8885 Change in a day: in man. 90.831 1.3859 0.697 79.9 in % 2.83 3.09 0.04 2.01 Change in a month in man. 162.962 5.3248 31.722 71.3915 in % 5.2 13 1.8 1.8 Change in a year in man. 721.14 15.833 191.692 822.0945 in % 28 52 11.9 25.4

