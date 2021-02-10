Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated from state budget to fight COVID-19 in 2020 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:49)

Over 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) was allocated from the 2020 state budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, Mais Piriyev, head of the PR department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, said, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

Some 612.5 million manat ($360.3 million) of those funds were allocated to pay allowances for medical workers involved in the measures to combat coronavirus, purchase necessary medical supplies and equipment, medicines, support the operation of specialized hospitals, pay for costs associated with services rendered in medical institutions to the individuals taken under quarantine control.

At the same time, 1.3 billion manat ($764 million) was allocated to finance the measures to reduce the negative impact of the global pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy and macroeconomic stability.

Some 39.3 million manat ($23.1 million) was allocated to support international measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including 17 million manat ($10 million) - the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.4 million manat ($2 million) - UNESCO and ICESCO in 2020. Moreover, 18 foreign countries received humanitarian aid in the amount of 18.9 million manat ($11.1 million).

