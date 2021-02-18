Number of tourist trips to Azerbaijani districts increased over past two weeks - Expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

The number of tourist trips to the Azerbaijani districts has sharply increased over the past two weeks, Azerbaijani expert in the field of tourism Fariz Hajiyev told Trend on Feb. 17.

"When the intercity movement was resumed in Azerbaijan, the number of people leaving for rest in the districts has been steadily growing since January 25, especially on weekends," Hajiyev added.

The expert clarified that the majority of tourists visit Shamakhi, Gabala, Guba, and Gusar districts.

"There are no vacant rooms in five-star hotels in these districts during weekends," Hajiyev said. "The cost of living in these hotels has remained stable compared to the previous years. The prices even decreased by 10-15 percent in some hotels."

"Besides hotel reservations, the cost of daily rent in tourist zones has sharply increased," the expert said.

"Such a revival of domestic tourism has been observed for the first time since March 2020," Hajiyev said. "This positive situation may also continue in March. In general, as of today, the most active branch of our tourism sector is domestic tourism."