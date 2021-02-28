Germany to invest €8 mln in economic development of Aral Sea region

Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev and Project Manager of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) Paul Schumacher signed an agreement on the implementation of the project “Ecologically oriented regional development in the Aral Sea region”.

It provides support to the governments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in achieving sustainable environmental and economic development in the Aral Sea region.

The concept of the new project is in line with the key priorities of the 2030 Agriculture Development Strategy, it also reflects the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The main components of the new project include the provision of consulting services, digitalization, remote sensing, cross-border cooperation and others. We are also open to exchange information with our neighbors from Kazakhstan. I am sure that this project and our own development plans will allow us all to achieve prolific results,” Minister of Agriculture Jamshid Khodjayev said.

The four-year project with a budget of €8 million will be implemented on the basis of an integrated approach to economic development, taking into account the minimization of negative environmental and social impacts.