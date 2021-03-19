National Bank of Georgia recognized as most transparent by Central Banking Awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) has won the transparency nomination at the Central Banking Awards, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Central Banking Awards were set up to redress the balance – to highlight the outstanding performance and achievements of individuals and organizations within the central banking community.

The transparency nomination includes three components - education, targeting a full range of stakeholders, and communication across various platforms.

"When the National Bank of Georgia unveiled a new financial education website, FinEdu, last year, it represented the latest step in a series of initiatives aimed at revolutionizing transparency at the central bank," writes the Central Banking.

"The former International Monetary Fund economist prioritized improving both the quantity and the quality of the information released by the NBG as part of a strategic goal to improve communications", the report said.

In recent years, the transparency award has been granted to the central banks of New Zealand, Czechia, Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Sweden.

---

