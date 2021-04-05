Azerbaijani PASHA Bank increases its market share in terms of assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank OJSC has successfully implemented its strategy for 2018-2020, Taleh Kazimov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank, said, Trend reports.

Kazimov made the remark during a press conference on the results of the bank's 2020 activities and the strategic period of 2018-2020.

The CEO noted that the market share of PASHA Bank in terms of assets in the banking sector increased from 13 to 17 percent.

According to Kazimov, the total assets of PASHA Bank exceeded 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion), and the loan portfolio over the past three years has reached 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion).

The chairman of the bank board also said that PASHA Bank issued 89 percent of loans to the real sector of the economy, and the number of its active clients increased to 8,900.

Kazimov noted that PASHA Bank plans for the near future to increase its loan portfolio from 2.2 billion ($1.29 billion) to 3 billion manat ($1.76 billion).

PASHA Bank finished 2020 with a net profit of over 84.2 million manat ($49.5 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Apr.5)

