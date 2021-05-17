Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 3
|
1.7
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
May 11
|
1.7
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.004 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.067. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.018 (0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 3
|
2.0431
|
May 10
|
2.0681
|
May 4
|
2.0469
|
May 11
|
2.0681
|
May 5
|
2.0439
|
May 12
|
2.0681
|
May 6
|
2.0403
|
May 13
|
2.0681
|
May 7
|
2.0515
|
May 14
|
2.0681
|
May 8
|
2.0681
|
May 16
|
2.0641
|
Average weekly
|
2.049
|
Average weekly
|
2.067
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 3
|
0.0226
|
May 10
|
0.023
|
May 4
|
0.0226
|
May 11
|
0.023
|
May 5
|
0.0227
|
May 12
|
0.023
|
May 6
|
0.0227
|
May 13
|
0.023
|
May 7
|
0.0229
|
May 14
|
0.023
|
May 8
|
0.023
|
May 16
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0051 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2055. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 3
|
0.205
|
May 10
|
0.2063
|
May 4
|
0.2056
|
May 11
|
0.2063
|
May 5
|
0.2044
|
May 12
|
0.2063
|
May 6
|
0.2041
|
May 13
|
0.2063
|
May 7
|
0.2052
|
May 14
|
0.2063
|
May 8
|
0.2063
|
May 16
|
0.2012
|
Average weekly
|
0.2051
|
Average weekly
|
0.2055
