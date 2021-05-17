Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 3 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 4 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 5 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 6 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 16 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.004 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.067. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.018 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 3 2.0431 May 10 2.0681 May 4 2.0469 May 11 2.0681 May 5 2.0439 May 12 2.0681 May 6 2.0403 May 13 2.0681 May 7 2.0515 May 14 2.0681 May 8 2.0681 May 16 2.0641 Average weekly 2.049 Average weekly 2.067

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 3 0.0226 May 10 0.023 May 4 0.0226 May 11 0.023 May 5 0.0227 May 12 0.023 May 6 0.0227 May 13 0.023 May 7 0.0229 May 14 0.023 May 8 0.023 May 16 0.023 Average weekly 0.0228 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0051 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2055. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 3 0.205 May 10 0.2063 May 4 0.2056 May 11 0.2063 May 5 0.2044 May 12 0.2063 May 6 0.2041 May 13 0.2063 May 7 0.2052 May 14 0.2063 May 8 0.2063 May 16 0.2012 Average weekly 0.2051 Average weekly 0.2055

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni