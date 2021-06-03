Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.7445 manat or $8.08 (0.43 percent) and made up 3,237.514 manat or $1,904.42 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.5924 manat or 35 cents (1.25 percent) and amounted to 47.8224 manat ($28.13).

The price of platinum went up by 6.018 manat or $3.54 (0.3 percent) and equaled to 2,028.61 manat ($1,193.3).

The price of palladium rose by 27.523 manat or $16.19 (0.57 percent) and stood at 4,870.8825 manat ($2,865.22).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 221.323 manat or $130.19 (7.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.6474 manat or $2.15 (8.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 24.1825 manat or $14.22 per ounce (1.2 percent), while palladium edged down by 153.561 manat or $90.33 (3.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 302.124 manat or $177.72 (10.3 percent), silver grew by 17.4795 manat or $10.28 (57.6 percent), platinum spiked by 603.738 manat or $355.14 (42.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,496.8415 manat or $880.49 (44.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 3, 2021 3,237.514 47.8224 2,028.61 4,870.8825 June 2, 2021 3,223.7695 47.23 2,022.592 4,843.3595 May 3, 2021 3,016.191 44.175 2,052.7925 5,024.4435 June 3, 2020 2,935.39 30.3429 1,424.872 3,374.041 Change in a day in man. 13.7445 0.5924 6.018 27.523 in % 0.43 1.25 0.3 0.57 Change in a month in man. 221.323 3.6474 -24.1825 -153.561 in % 7.3 8.3 -1.2 -3.1 Change in a year in man. 302.124 17.4795 603.738 1,496.8415 in % 10.3 57.6 42.4 44.4

