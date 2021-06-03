Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 13.7445 manat or $8.08 (0.43 percent) and made up 3,237.514 manat or $1,904.42 per ounce.
The price of silver rose by 0.5924 manat or 35 cents (1.25 percent) and amounted to 47.8224 manat ($28.13).
The price of platinum went up by 6.018 manat or $3.54 (0.3 percent) and equaled to 2,028.61 manat ($1,193.3).
The price of palladium rose by 27.523 manat or $16.19 (0.57 percent) and stood at 4,870.8825 manat ($2,865.22).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 221.323 manat or $130.19 (7.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.6474 manat or $2.15 (8.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 24.1825 manat or $14.22 per ounce (1.2 percent), while palladium edged down by 153.561 manat or $90.33 (3.1 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 302.124 manat or $177.72 (10.3 percent), silver grew by 17.4795 manat or $10.28 (57.6 percent), platinum spiked by 603.738 manat or $355.14 (42.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,496.8415 manat or $880.49 (44.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
June 3, 2021
|
3,237.514
|
47.8224
|
2,028.61
|
4,870.8825
|
June 2, 2021
|
3,223.7695
|
47.23
|
2,022.592
|
4,843.3595
|
May 3, 2021
|
3,016.191
|
44.175
|
2,052.7925
|
5,024.4435
|
June 3, 2020
|
2,935.39
|
30.3429
|
1,424.872
|
3,374.041
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
13.7445
|
0.5924
|
6.018
|
27.523
|
in %
|
0.43
|
1.25
|
0.3
|
0.57
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
221.323
|
3.6474
|
-24.1825
|
-153.561
|
in %
|
7.3
|
8.3
|
-1.2
|
-3.1
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
302.124
|
17.4795
|
603.738
|
1,496.8415
|
in %
|
10.3
|
57.6
|
42.4
|
44.4

