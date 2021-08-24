Iranian currency rates for August 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to August 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,276 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 24 Iranian rial on August 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,610 57,215 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,962 45,772 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,817 4,678 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,713 4,653 1 Danish krone DKK 6,627 6,608 1 Indian rupee INR 567 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,581 139,165 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,517 25,604 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,259 38,240 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,167 32,755 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,951 28,697 1 South African rand ZAR 2,766 2,746 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,974 4,949 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,275 29,962 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,945 30,828 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,378 49,497 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,108 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,250 35,132 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,253 9,268 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,480 6,460 100 Thai baths THB 126,290 125,837 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,936 9,909 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,901 35,736 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,276 49,128 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,874 9,828 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,412 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,904 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,764 16,730 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,747 83,411 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,683 3,703 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,807 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,074 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

