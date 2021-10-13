Iranian currency rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to October 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,467 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.13 Iranian rial on Oct.12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,129 57,222 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,143 45,313 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,788 4,802 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,914 4,912 1 Danish krone DKK 6,514 6,533 1 Indian rupee INR 557 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,138 139,236 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,629 24,551 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,937 37,045 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,756 33,715 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,160 29,224 1 South African rand ZAR 2,808 2,808 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,647 4,679 1 Russian ruble RUB 585 587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,924 30,944 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,965 31,028 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,102 49,108 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,095 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,625 34,633 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,212 9,217 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,513 6,511 100 Thai baths THB 126,094 124,976 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,081 10,072 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,080 35,132 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,467 48,603 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,873 9,884 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,407 13,471 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,955 2,957 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,994 16,993 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,581 82,627 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,712 3,715 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,476 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,842 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,435 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

