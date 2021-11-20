Iranian currency rates for November 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,526 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.20 Iranian rial on Nov.18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,580 56,613 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,342 45,217 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,711 4,740 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,734 4,802 1 Danish krone DKK 6,392 6,392 1 Indian rupee INR 566 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,791 138,797 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,991 23,985 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,904 36,725 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,244 33,339 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,466 29,386 1 South African rand ZAR 2,673 2,708 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,748 3,959 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,475 30,539 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,898 30,939 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,017 48,923 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,081 2,076 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,172 35,145 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,148 9,142 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,576 6,586 100 Thai baths THB 128,079 128,649 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,040 10,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,312 35,513 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,526 47,531 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,695 9,678 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,484 13,398 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,948 1 Afghan afghani AFN 451 452 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,868 16,921 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,212 83,386 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,716 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,179 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,923 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,156 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur