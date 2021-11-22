Deadline for checking income tax returns set within 60 working days
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22
Trend:
The deadline for a desk audit of income tax declarations is set within 60 working days, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Samira Musayeva said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.
Musayeva said the proposed amendment to the Tax Code sets a deadline for a desk audit of income tax returns of 60 working days. The amount exempted from income tax for families of martyrs and war invalids increased from 10,000 to 20,000 manats ($5,883 to $11,764).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days