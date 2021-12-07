Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan sign action program to develop co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an action program to develop cooperation, Trend reports, referring to Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov's message on Twitter.

"We signed an action program to develop cooperation between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation for 2022," Jabbarov said.

“We discussed the prospects for the development of economic relations with the Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Babushkin,” the minister said.