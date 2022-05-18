...
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 18

Finance Materials 18 May 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 18

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to May 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,241 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 18

Iranian rial on May 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,385

51,534

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,308

41,883

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,231

4,171

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,343

4,282

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,946

5,881

1 Indian rupee

INR

543

540

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,906

136,777

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,657

21,597

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,482

32,529

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,716

32,607

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,682

26,393

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,637

2,594

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,653

2,701

1 Russian ruble

RUB

643

651

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,882

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,454

29,161

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,319

30,129

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,566

49,544

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,862

33,706

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,710

8,715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,233

6,192

100 Thai baths

THB

121,550

120,994

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,569

9,550

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,115

32,753

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,241

43,759

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,672

9,704

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,188

14,093

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,867

2,862

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

483

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,416

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,163

79,975

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,363

3,360

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,881 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,207 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,027 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

