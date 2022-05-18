Iranian currency rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to May 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,241 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 18 Iranian rial on May 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,385 51,534 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,308 41,883 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,231 4,171 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,343 4,282 1 Danish krone DKK 5,946 5,881 1 Indian rupee INR 543 540 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,906 136,777 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,657 21,597 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,482 32,529 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,716 32,607 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,682 26,393 1 South African rand ZAR 2,637 2,594 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,653 2,701 1 Russian ruble RUB 643 651 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,882 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,454 29,161 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,319 30,129 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,566 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,862 33,706 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,710 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,233 6,192 100 Thai baths THB 121,550 120,994 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,569 9,550 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,115 32,753 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,241 43,759 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,672 9,704 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,188 14,093 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,867 2,862 1 Afghan afghani AFN 483 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,416 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,163 79,975 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,363 3,360 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,881 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,207 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,027 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

