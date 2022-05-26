...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 26

Finance Materials 26 May 2022 10:44
Iranian currency rates for May 26

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,773 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 26

Iranian rial on May 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,671

52,665

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,593

43,768

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,249

4,298

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,364

4,388

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,019

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,261

137,343

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,940

20,886

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,986

33,185

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,717

32,700

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,132

27,057

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,670

2,683

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,563

2,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

698

737

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,682

29,738

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,505

30,623

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

47,850

48,069

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,817

33,846

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,809

8,783

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,313

100 Thai baths

THB

122,317

123,239

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,558

9,554

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,090

33,256

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,773

45,117

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,101

10,079

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,762

14,687

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,873

2,869

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,433

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,203

80,265

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,360

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,254 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,890 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more