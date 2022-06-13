...
Iranian currency rates for June 13

Finance Materials 13 June 2022 10:15
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,191 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 13

Iranian rial on June 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,729

51,725

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,517

42,535

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,214

4,205

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,324

4,326

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,940

5,939

1 Indian rupee

INR

538

538

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,561

136,588

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,803

20,802

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,249

31,237

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,858

32,860

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,755

26,715

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,650

2,649

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,459

2,451

1 Russian ruble

RUB

722

719

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,642

29,700

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,262

30,261

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,213

45,213

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,164

1,164

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,579

33,581

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,801

8,782

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,261

6,261

100 Thai baths

THB

120,955

120,954

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,816

32,813

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,191

44,178

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,631

9,632

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,178

14,178

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,881

2,882

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,444

12,441

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,131

79,138

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,796

3,796

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,443 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,624 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 348,000-351,000 rials.

---

