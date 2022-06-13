Iranian currency rates for June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,191 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 13 Iranian rial on June 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,729 51,725 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,517 42,535 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,214 4,205 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,324 4,326 1 Danish krone DKK 5,940 5,939 1 Indian rupee INR 538 538 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,561 136,588 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,803 20,802 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,249 31,237 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,858 32,860 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,755 26,715 1 South African rand ZAR 2,650 2,649 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,459 2,451 1 Russian ruble RUB 722 719 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,642 29,700 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,262 30,261 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,213 45,213 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,164 1,164 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,579 33,581 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,801 8,782 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,261 6,261 100 Thai baths THB 120,955 120,954 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,816 32,813 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,191 44,178 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,631 9,632 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,178 14,178 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,881 2,882 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,444 12,441 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,131 79,138 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,796 3,796 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,443 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,624 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 348,000-351,000 rials.

