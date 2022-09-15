Iranian currency rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to September 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,964 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 15 Iranian rial on September 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,568 48,420 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,695 43,712 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,929 3,947 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,162 4,174 1 Danish krone DKK 5,643 5,649 1 Indian rupee INR 529 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,035 135,999 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,869 17,949 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,389 29,111 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,106 109,125 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,931 32,006 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,258 25,259 1 South African rand ZAR 2,405 2,416 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,303 2,302 1 Russian ruble RUB 701 696 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,360 28,413 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,888 29,877 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,270 44,267 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,153 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,036 33,010 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,351 8,509 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,033 6,066 100 Thai baths THB 114,725 114,870 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,278 9,318 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,179 30,166 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,964 42,003 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,872 8,890 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,867 14,843 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,819 2,811 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,635 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,576 73,636 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,146 4,152 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,701 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,943 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

