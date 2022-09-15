...
Iranian currency rates for September 15

Finance Materials 15 September 2022 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 15

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to September 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,964 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 15

Iranian rial on September 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,568

48,420

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,695

43,712

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,929

3,947

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,162

4,174

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,643

5,649

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,035

135,999

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,869

17,949

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,389

29,111

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,106

109,125

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,931

32,006

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,258

25,259

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,405

2,416

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,303

2,302

1 Russian ruble

RUB

701

696

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,360

28,413

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,888

29,877

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,270

44,267

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,153

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,036

33,010

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,351

8,509

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,033

6,066

100 Thai baths

THB

114,725

114,870

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,278

9,318

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,179

30,166

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,964

42,003

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,872

8,890

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,867

14,843

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,819

2,811

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,667

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,635

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,576

73,636

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,146

4,152

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,701 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,943 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

