Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,820 days on October 4, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, seven investors submitted ten bids in the price range from 84.5565 manat or $49.7 (10 percent) to 91.9669 manat or $54 (7.9798 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 88.1309 manat or $51.8 (9 percent), while the average weighted price – at 89.0106 manat or $52 (8.7613 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 32.7 million manat ($19.2 million), while the placement volume totaled 14 million manat ($8.2 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 28, 2027.