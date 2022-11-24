Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund puts bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan placed bonds worth 70 million manat ($41.1 million) with a circulation period of 9,360 days at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 23, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted an application during the auction. The total amount of applications (at nominal prices) totaled 70 million manat ($41.1 million), and the placement volume was 70 million manat ($41.1 million) as well.

The maturity date of the bonds is July 9, 2048.