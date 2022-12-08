Iranian currency rates for December 8

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 8 December 2022 11:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,118 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 8

Iranian rial on December 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,213

51,286

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,673

44,649

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,045

4,040

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,191

4,199

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,931

5,928

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,851

136,857

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,701

18,698

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,755

30,735

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,395

5,403

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,797

30,769

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,733

26,579

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,446

2,421

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

668

668

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,230

28,137

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,987

30,937

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,851

41,032

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,869

31,821

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,657

8,684

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,023

6,004

100 Thai baths

THB

120,126

119,794

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,551

9,557

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,855

31,803

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,118

44,098

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,874

8,920

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,616

15,587

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,688

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,763

16,700

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,718

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,787

75,146

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,179

4,178

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,026

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,897 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 298,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 283,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 376,000-379,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

