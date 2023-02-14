Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made regular interest payments on bonds, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the fund’s bond prospectus, a certain part of the residual value of securities is envisioned to be paid along with interest payments on the bond payment date, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the assets included in the mortgage coverage.

The BSE noted that the issuer made another payment of interest on the AZ2053008689 bond. Proceeding from this, the face value of the mentioned bonds was 929.15 manat ($546.5). Thus, interest income in the amount of 3 percent will be calculated on the basis of this amount for regular payments.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan in 2017 through the reorganization and merger of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" JSC and the "Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan" JSC.