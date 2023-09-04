Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases

Finance Materials 4 September 2023 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan's monetary base amounted to 18.1 billion manat ($10.6 billion) as of August 31, 2023, up by 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) or 11.8 percent on annual basis, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as of August 31, 2022, the country's monetary base equaled 16.2 billion manat ($9.5 million).

In addition, as of early September this year, monetary base of Azerbaijan grew by 145.7 million manat ($85.7 million) or 0.8 percent in monthly terms.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

