Azerbaijan offers high potential for renewable energy sources - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan stands out as a country with significant potential in the field of renewable energy sources, said member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sevinj Huseynova, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijan has emerged as a pivotal contributor to Europe's energy security, alongside numerous other nations. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has consistently prioritized the development of renewable energy sources. Within this framework, the Caspian Sea presents vast potential, with the Azerbaijani sector alone boasting a capacity of 150,000 MW. Moreover, experts hold high regard for the potential of recently liberated territories, notably Kalbajar and Lachin, emphasizing solar and wind energy initiatives. Plans are underway to establish over 10 hydroelectric power plants in Karabakh," the MP said.

She highlighted the adoption of pertinent laws and normative legal measures aimed at advancing the realm of renewable energy sources within the country, enhancing legislation, and refining the institutional framework in this domain.

"The approval of the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" signals a commitment to prioritizing renewable energy sources and the expansion of 'green' technologies in alignment with the country's socio-economic development goals for both the present and future. Through extensive efforts in this domain and bolstered international standing, Azerbaijan has been selected to host COP29. I am confident that Azerbaijan will continue to excel in this direction, achieving even greater success in the future," Huseynova added.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

