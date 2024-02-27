Azerbaijan's SOCAR discusses with bp reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The topic of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and solving other environmental issues was the focus of attention at a meeting between President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and bp's Executive Vice President for Strategy and Sustainable Development Giulia Chierchia, Trend reports.

According to SOCAR, the parties touched upon SOCAR's activities in the environmental sphere, and in particular the fulfillment of the set targets on reduction of emissions (greenhouse gas and other emissions) in the medium and long term, reduction of flaring in the production process to zero, reaching zero emissions of methane and 'Net Zero' for carbon dioxide by 2050.

The implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between SOCAR and bp in the field of environmental protection in December 2023 was highlighted and the work done in this direction was reviewed.

"The meeting emphasized that the unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan in 2024 is an indicator of the high confidence of the international community in Azerbaijan," the information of SOCAR says.

The sides exchanged views on the energy transition from fossil fuels to clean fuels.

