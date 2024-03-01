Azerbaijani Ministry to co-handle solar power initiatives with Nobel Energy, Elecnor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku saw the signing of cooperation documents on renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding inked between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and Nobel Energy outlines collaboration for the development of a 100 MW solar power plant in Jabrayil district, along with engagement in electricity production, sale, and consumption. As per the agreement, the project aims to construct a solar power plant with an overall capacity of 100 MW, divided into 50 MW in the initial phase and an additional 50 MW in the subsequent phase.

Further, a collaborative agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Spanish Elecnor has been formalized. The Memorandum of Understanding outlines their cooperation on a renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, specifically focusing on the implementation of a 70 MW wind power plant project in the Garadagh district. The partnership extends to the development of both wind and solar energy projects, encompassing activities such as collecting and analyzing wind speed measurement data and exploring energy storage systems.

