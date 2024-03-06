Baku hosts first-ever COP29 official meeting - COP29 Bureau chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Baku hosts the official meeting within COP29 (29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) for the first time, Chairman of the COP9 Bureau Matar Ba said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first official meeting of the Bureau of the IX Conference of the Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sports (COP9) in Baku.

He thanked the Azerbaijani side for organizing the event.

"We strive to do a lot for sports and share our experience. Several issues will be discussed now. Our goal is to promote clean sports," noted Ba.

The Executive Director of COP9 for the Convention Marcellin Dally expressed satisfaction with his stay in Azerbaijan.

"I thank the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, for the invitation to such a beautiful country. The decision to organize the conference in Baku was made last year. We want to share our experience here," added Dally.

Meanwhile, the event discusses issues related to conveying the results and proposals required by COP28, as support for participating states to improve the monitoring system of the convention and ensure the implementation of its provisions.

