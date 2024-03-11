President of COP29 holds discussions with head of Swedish delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev and UN High-Level Climate Leader Nigar Arpadarai have held a meeting with the head of the Swedish delegation Mattias Frumerie, the official page of COP29 says on X, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the sides noted the importance of climate diplomacy and taking urgent measures.

