COP29 in Azerbaijan to coin new prospects - UN General Assembly's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) to be held in Azerbaijan will bring new opportunities, President of the 78th Session of UN General Assembly (GA) Dennis Francis said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"I feel that COP29 will be successful. This conference will provide ambitious recommendations for turning a new page in the fight against climate change. We should not cut corners when it comes to recommendations for the planet's sustainability. I believe everyone will contribute their experiences and knowledge.

COP29 will bring about the transformation that we need. This will serve as a road plan for addressing the critical issues we face. Once again, I applaud the government of Azerbaijan for providing a forum on which crucial talks can occur,” Francis added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

