UNDP Azerbaijan appoints coordinator for upcoming COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. UNDP National Coordinator for Environmental Projects Nazim Mammadov has been appointed Coordinator of COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) for Azerbaijan, the UNDP's local office said, Trend reports.

Mammadov has already successfully conducted a number of energy efficiency initiatives that have helped Azerbaijan achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UNDP assists the Government of Azerbaijan in addressing the effects of climate change and working on the next COP29, the office noted.

"We'll be happy to work together with Azerbaijan for the SDGs and on November 11–24 at COP29," added the office.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this November. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. In less than two weeks, Baku is poised to become the epicenter of global climate discussions, welcoming an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 foreign delegates.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to avert perilous human interference with the climate system. COP, an acronym for Conference of Parties, signifies the highest legislative authority overseeing the Convention's implementation. Currently, 198 nations are parties to the Convention. By default, COP sessions are convened annually, unless otherwise decided by the participating parties. The inaugural COP convened in March 1995 in Berlin, with its secretariat headquartered in Bonn.

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, it plays a critical role in furthering global efforts to address climate change, emphasizing the need for international collaboration in addressing environmental concerns.

