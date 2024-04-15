Afghanistan to participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Afghanistan will participate in COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Abdulhadi Achakzai, an Afghan representative on climate change and participant in COP27 and COP28 from the country.

"COP29 promises to be a valuable experience for me and my team representing Afghanistan. We have already started to prepare ourselves to become strong negotiators on protecting the planet's environment and mitigating climate change," he wrote in his social media account.

The Afghan representative recalled that the country did not have its own booth at COP28, but the Colombian government offered the opportunity to make a presentation to the Afghan delegation on the adverse effects of climate change in Afghanistan in its pavilion.

"We want to show ourselves as reliable defenders of the environment in Baku at COP29," noted Achakzai, who has been actively participating in all UN climate events in recent years.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel