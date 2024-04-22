COP28 president discusses importance of cooperation among presidencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber met with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Rob Jetten on the sidelines of the 26th Global Energy Congress in Rotterdam to discuss the importance of cooperation between the COP chairmen trio - UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil, Trend reports.

"The role of the private sector in accelerating the energy transition was discussed, as well as the importance of cooperation within the framework of the "troika" of COP chairmen - UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil to increase ambitions to realize the issues of the world's climate agenda agreed at COP28 in December 2023 in Dubai," the information reads.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

COP30 will be held in Brazil in 2025.