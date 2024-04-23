COP29 to raise awareness about Azerbaijan's global goodwill - Belgian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. It is well known the importance of COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan, Belgian Association of Lawyers and Mediators member Jean de Brabander told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this event would raise awareness of Azerbaijan's activity among foreign media.

Jean de Brabander remarked that, despite being an oil and gas country, Azerbaijan has accepted responsibility for the transition to renewable energy.

"The country is seriously focused on this issue," he said.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel