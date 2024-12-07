BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. UK wants to see further cooperation on green energy with Caspian Sea region in the future, Sophie Westlake, Deputy Director for the U.K. government's International Energy Unit, which spans across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), said, addressing the Caspian Energy Security and Post-COP29 Conference in London, Trend reports.

Westlake detailed the U.K.’s approach to energy security, and the role the Caspian Region can play, stressing the important role that the Caspian region’s gas played in Europe, in terms of energy security and diversification away from Russian supplies. “We have seen that role increasing and the role Azerbaijan plays in diversifying that supply,” she emphasized.

“We have seen the important role of the Caspian region in energy security and gas, but we want to see further cooperation on green energy in the future… There are about 845 gigawatts of energy potential in the Caspian Sea, that is massive potential there for the export of green power to Europe - that is the growing area of interest,” said Westlake.

She further emphasized the role of the U.K. as a global leader in energy transition: “At the G20 this year my PM launched the global clean power alliance. It is an idea of how we can take forward the initiative we have in the UK to a global level. The things we want to focus on going forward is how we use the funds that are available to better leverage private sector money and see that those funds are used in the best way.”

“What we want to do is ensure that while we continue to rely on gas, we are keen to focus as much as possible on how to make that as low as possible. We are keen to cooperate with the region to see what we can do to really dig in and focus on that issue,” she concluded.

David Moran, CPC’s United Kingdom (UK) advisor, gave opening remarks and thanked the International Institute for Strategic Studies for the use of their venue. Moran mentioned the U.K.’s strategic importance for the further development and strengthening of the Caspian region.

Drawing from his experience at COP29, Moran further emphasized the importance of the conference for global climate action: “There was an enormous amount of intellectual investment and lots of conversations on creative finance, whether it’s looking at blended finance or insurance.

“COP29 was the ‘Caspian COP’, demonstrating the determination of Central Asia and South Caucasus countries to work together for climate action. It opened many eyes around the world.”

