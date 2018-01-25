High-tech park in Azerbaijan begins drone manufacturing

25 January 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan prepares project to study anomalous seismic processes
ICT 19 January 15:07
Azerbaijan to establish production of car batteries
ICT 25 December 2017 13:01
Azerbaijan’s High-Tech Park receives order for drones’ production
ICT 22 December 2017 17:56
Number of connections to DATA Center of Azerbaijan’s Academy of Sciences grows
ICT 24 October 2017 14:47
Computers in Azerbaijan’s Institute of Physics connect to GEANT
ICT 16 October 2017 21:07
Baku to host 1st congress of Azerbaijan’s young scientists
Society 11 October 2017 17:41
Azerbaijani scientists to use drones for research
ICT 9 October 2017 20:19
Ilham Aliyev attends memorial event for outstanding Azerbaijani scientist (PHOTO)
Politics 8 May 2017 17:52
Azerbaijani Academy of Sciences talks seismic surveys
ICT 28 April 2017 20:45
Italy to connect Turkey to Persian Gulf through Iran
Business 21 July 2016 16:20
Turkey no longer buying US drones, minister says
Turkey 27 May 2016 06:54
Armenians try to drive wedge in Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia, Georgia – Yagub Mahmudov
Society 28 April 2016 13:45
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issues of joint research in Caspian Sea
Politics 11 February 2015 10:17
Baku to host country's first science festival
Society 3 October 2014 14:08
Azerbaijan, United States to continue to study dangerous geological processes
Society 11 September 2014 17:59
Azerbaijani Academy of Sciences to increase DATA-center communication channel capacity
ICT 2 September 2014 16:45
Azerbaijani satellite resources to be used for seismic stations' telemetry transmission
ICT 25 August 2014 11:50
Azerbaijan's scientific developments to ensure Arctic pipelines safety
ICT 18 August 2014 15:22