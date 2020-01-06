Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan's operating systems market

6 January 2020 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

At the end of December 2019, the share of the Android operating system in the Azerbaijani market amounted to 44.75 percent, having decreased by 2.66 percentage points over the month, Trend reports referring to the Statcounter's GlobalStats report.

Microsoft's Windows operating system ranked second. Over the month, its market share increased by 1.98 percentage points, having amounted to 41.37 percent.

Apple’s iOS operating system still ranks third, having increased by 0.06 percentage points over the month to 6.59 percent.

They are followed by less popular operating systems in Azerbaijan, such as OS X (Apple) - 4.06 percent, unknown OS - 1.55 percent, Linux - 1.07 percent.

