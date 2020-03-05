Uzbek Cyber Security Center talks increasing cyber attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

With the development of IT-industry, the number of new types of cybersecurity threats in Uzbekistan is rapidly increasing, Trend reports citing the Cyber Security Center of Uzbekistan.

According to the Cyber Security Center, large-scale introduction and effective use of ICT indicates positive development of Uzbek internet, as evidenced by the growth in the number of information objects and domains in the "UZ" domain zone (owned by Uzbekistan).

At the same time, risk of cybercrime, which can cause significant damage to government agencies and entire industries, is increasing. The factor of increasing amount of registered domains, is one of the important ones. In 2018, the national domain zone "UZ" had about 65,000 active domains. This number rose to 74,000 in one year.

"Ensuring cybersecurity is of paramount importance for the IT industry developing in Uzbekistan. Within the framework of this work, special attention has been paid to the tasks and problems of ensuring cyber security at the state level.

For the past year, 268 incidents, 816 vulnerabilities and about 132,000 cybersecurity threats have been revealed in information systems and websites of Uzbekistan. Of the 268 incidents identified, 222 were unauthorized downloads of content, one was a hidden mining operation. Of the total number of incidents detected, 27 were break-ins or attacks on government websites. A comparative analysis over the past two years showed a positive trend, namely a 44 percent decrease in the number of incidents.

Against the background of these statistics, the threat of unauthorized downloads of content is still the most urgent, which is facilitated by the emergence of a new type of threat - hidden mining. Last year, an increase in such cybercrimes committed against State bodies was recorded.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini