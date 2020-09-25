EU working with Georgian partners to strengthen cybersecurity in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

EU is working with Georgian partners to strengthen cybersecurity in the country, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said at Georgia’s first Cyber ​​Security Forum, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, Georgia has come a long way in achieving credibility in this area.

Hartzell noted that Georgia stands at a good position in the international rankings and this effort should be continued.

“This is a very good initiative, including for holding discussions with international partners. I will speak on behalf of the European Union. We have already established a legislative framework and developed a strategy to deal with cyberattacks, both in the EU and with partners. We have the diplomatic tools we use to respond to individual attacks. You know that two months ago, for the first time in history, the European Union imposed sanctions on cyber-attacks. By doing so, we are showing that the European Union is taking this seriously,” stated EU Ambassador.

Georgia’s first Cyber ​​Security Forum is organized by the National Security Council and supported by the Government of Georgia.

