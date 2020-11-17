Kazakhstan to maximize online public services by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

At a meeting of the Government chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, issues of improving the processes of providing public services were considered, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the government of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin reported on the provision of public services to the population in electronic form.

“There are currently almost 700 services in the state register, of which 85.5 percent are online. Our goal is to bring this figure to 90 percent. Assessment of the quality of public services is in the competence of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to the results of their public monitoring, it is clear that it is necessary to increase the level of satisfaction of the population with the quality of public services in the regions of our country,” said Musin.

“For this, a number of open questions stand before the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry. For example, in order to receive government services, the population still continues to apply directly to a government agency or akimat. Now there are more than 200 such services. For the analysis of the situation, the appeals from the population were examined together with the Prosecutor General's Office. It turned out that about 30 percent out of more than 2 million applications from citizens are actually requests for public services,” said the minister.

“Such statements are treated as ordinary treatment. This means that, in comparison with the Public Service Center (PSC), the deadlines are violated, because it is not registered in the monitoring system. And, of course, corruption factors aren’t excluded during personal contact. To solve this problem, it is proposed to consolidate the provision of public services with no alternative through the PSC or in electronic form,” Musin noted.

“Today, eGOV provides about 600 services. Due to the large number of different services, it becomes difficult to make each service as simple as possible for the people. According to international practice, it was decided to bring online services to popular internet platforms. Registration of individual entrepreneurs on the applications of Kaspi.kz, Halyk Bank, Alfabank and Sberbank has already been launched and is working. Also, other popular services are being implemented. At the same time, the problem is being solved according to the Pareto principle - 20 to 80, namely, on a systematic basis, the most popular public services are being optimized,” the minister added.

“For example, more than 3 million people turn to special PSCs every year. There are long queues. Despite the fact that car registration is available online, people come directly to the special center and spend several hours there. According to the new process, after a buyer transfers money to the buyer's account, the owner of the car changes immediately. Literally today, such a convenient service is in a pilot mode in the Kaspi.kz mobile application. The only services for the issuance of driver's licenses remain in the special centers,” said Musin.

“We display the most requested documents in the EgovMobile application. In addition to identity cards, certificates of the registry office, driver's licenses and diplomas were added to the digital document service. The list of such documents will be constantly expanding. By the end of 2020, it is planned to exclude the issuance of up to 30 types of certificates,” Musin said.

“A citizen will be able to share information directly from his/her phone. It is enough to show the QR code or send it through any available messenger. Currently, more than 500 information systems and 1,500 integrations are in operation, which ensure the provision of e-services on eGOV. That is, the eGOV is only a front-end application as a single window,” said the minister.

“It is necessary to increase the level of efficiency of information systems of state bodies up to 99.99%. It is very important. Within the framework of the concept of a "hearing state", the processes of rendering state services are discussed together with representatives of the public,” Musin noted.

“For example, it was decided to cancel the need to apply to the military registration and enlistment office for military registration when changing the place of residence. Previously, if such a requirement was violated, a corresponding administrative fine was issued. When buying an apartment on a mortgage, registration of a mortgage is required. To do this, it is needed to take documents from the bank, provide them to the PSC. After 3 working days, pick up the documents from the PSC and return them to the bank again, only after which the mortgage is issued,” said the minister.

“To solve such bureaucracy, together with Forte, this complex process is automated using Blockchain technologies. Along with this, citizens are dissatisfied with the load on the Call Center 1414. For high-quality consulting, 2,000 PSC operators were involved in this work. And to reduce the waiting time for dialing, algorithms for answering frequently asked questions using artificial intelligence will be implemented,” added Musin.