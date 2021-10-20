Azerbaijan provides broadcasting of TV, radio channels in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

Trend:

The restoration of infrastructure, including radio and television stations, continues in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.20 citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

So, in Zangilan city of and more than 10 villages of the Zangilan district, broadcasting of eight TV and two radio channels has been provided by means of a 30-meter tower installed in Minjivan settlement.

From December 31, 2020 to date, radio and television broadcasting has been restored in Shusha and Khankendi cities, Khojaly, Aghdam and Barda districts, as well as in adjacent settlements.

Moreover, on October 4, 2021, a TV tower was commissioned in the city of Kalbajar. Thus, the broadcasting of eight TV and one radio channel in Kalbajar and 15 adjacent villages was ensured.

Currently, work continues on the restoration of radio and television broadcasting in other liberated territories. By the end of the year, it’s planned to restore a station in Shahyeri village, Khojavand district.