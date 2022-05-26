TV station planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan's Hadrut soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A TV station is planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Hadrut [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] in the near future, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov told reporters on May 26, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, the construction of communication lines in the country’s Karabakh region is being carried out in compliance with the plan.

"Most of the work on the construction of the IT infrastructure has already been completed," he added.