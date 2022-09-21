Azerbaijan's resources allow preventing hacker attacks from Armenia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Hacker attacks against Azerbaijan are carried out by Armenia providers, Head of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan Masuma Talibova said during the event on 'Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions', Trend reports.

"Hacker attacks against Azerbaijan is carried out by providers from Armenia and some other countries. Azerbaijan's resources allow preventing these attacks. More than 50 percent of cyberattacks are directed and small and medium-sized businesses. A lot of companies that have been subjected to cyberattacks have suffered damage in the $10 million and $100. Also, in some cases, cyber threats can lead to artificial inflation," Talybova said.

According to her, the US, China, Germany, Britain, Brasil, Italy, Spain, Türkiye and a number of other countries are most exposed to cyberattacks.

"Number of cyberattacks increased by 4.3 times in 2020. The number of cyber attacks against Ukrainian information systems also increased significantly - up to 397,000," Talibova said.

She noted that damage caused to the global economy as a result of cyber attacks is about $600 billion a year (0.8 percent of global GDP).