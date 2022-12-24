Azerbaijan's Aztelecom expands broadband access via GPON technology (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan's Aztelecom LLC has started providing broadband services via GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology in Slavyanka village of the Gadabay district, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Thus, a total of 1,004 rural households were connected to broadband internet.

"The new GPON technology offers subscribers high-speed (from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps) internet packages. As many as 124 subscribers have been provided with internet access. In the frame of the project on introducing 'Online Azerbaijan' modern technology, the company carries out planned work in other districts of the country to provide them with high-speed internet," the statement said.