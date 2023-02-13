Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum held at ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum was held at ADA University on February 13, Trend reports.

The forum was arranged with the support of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (IACCI), Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis and Coordination of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4SIM), the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, and the Next Step Innovation Center.

The event was attended by officials of both countries, representatives of various organizations, business associations, higher education institutions, experts, and businessmen.

The forum created an opportunity for the exchange of experience between Azerbaijani and Israeli businessmen in the field of technologies and innovations applied in education and agriculture.

The founder of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Alex Kaplun, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzade, and Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, shared their views on the goals of the forum, Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, and opportunities for cooperation between businessmen in the field of innovation.

