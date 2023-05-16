Over million households in Azerbaijan provided with broadband Internet - Aztelekom CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Over 1 million households in Azerbaijan, or 39 percent of the total number, are provided with broadband Internet, CEO of Aztelekom LLC Elchin Niyazov said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

"We aim to achieve a minimum of 25 Mbit/s data transfer rate over a broadband network by the end of 2024," Niyazov said.

He also said that before the adoption of the Online Azerbaijan project, the coverage rate of broadband Internet was less than 10 percent, and the average speed was unsatisfactory.

Moreover, Niyazov noted that the number of households that are covered by the Internet is growing from month to month.