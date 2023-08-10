Visa launches digital platform for Azerbaijani businesswomen jointly with Emerging Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Visa launched the She's Next digital community platform for women entrepreneurs from Eastern and South Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, created in partnership with Emerging Europe, an authoritative business and community development platform focused on the region, the Baku office of Visa told Trend.

According to the office, the platform will unite entrepreneurs from different countries and create opportunities for networking, exchange of experience, and business expansion at the international level.

"The She's Next Empowered by Visa initiative is aimed not only at empowering women but also at creating a community of ambitious, like-minded women," Senior Vice President, Regional Director of Visa in 17 countries, Vera Platonova said.

She also noted that in conducting international events dedicated to women's entrepreneurship, Visa noticed that participants in previous She's Next-dubbed projects from different countries easily found a common language based on the same interests and values.

"The 2022 survey of business owners in Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, conducted by Visa in partnership with Emerging Europe, showed that 85 percent of respondents are ready to join the international community of entrepreneurs," the Visa representative pointed out.

"Therefore, we created it to enable women to share best practices, learn from each other, and grow as leaders. I'm sure that the She’s Next digital community platform will be a real breakthrough for all entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan and the entire region," Platonova added.